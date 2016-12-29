FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-iAlbatros Group EGM agrees iAlbatros Poland sale, share buyback
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 29, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-iAlbatros Group EGM agrees iAlbatros Poland sale, share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to sell the company's unit, iAlbatros Poland SA, provided that it is valued at the level of at least 140 million zlotys ($33.22 million) on an enterprise value basis

* Also resolved a shares repurchase for no less than 145 mln zlotys and no more than 190 mln zlotys

* Plans to acquire and retire shares representing between 10 pct and 33 pct of its votes

* The company informed about the plans to sell its unit in Nov.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2149 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.