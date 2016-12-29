FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QubicGames sets up, acquires stake in NoobzPL
December 29, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-QubicGames sets up, acquires stake in NoobzPL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has set up NoobzPL sp. z o.o. along with Jaroslaw Kotowski, Juliusz Kopczewski and Krzysztof Szczawinski

* QubicGames acquired 90 of 819 shares in NoobzPL for 62,500 zlotys ($14,828)

* NoobzPL to increase its capital by Feb. 28, 2017, and the company will aquire then additional 90 shares for 62,500 zlotys

* NoobzPL will create and publish games on PC/Mac, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendto consoles and mobile devices

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2150 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

