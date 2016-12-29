FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics signs final settlement agreement on acquisition of AMI/Spectocor clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has signed a final settlement agreement and release with Medicalgorithmics US Holding Corporation, Medi-Lynx Monitoring, Inc., Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, Andrew J. Bogdan and Marek Dziubinski (MDG/ML side) and AMI Monitoring, Inc., Spectocor, LLC and Joseph H. Bogdan (AMI side)

* The agreement has been signed in regards to the negotiations launched on Aug. 30 concerning the acquisition of the US-based business partner, AMI/Spectocor

* The sides have renounced mutual claims

* Medicalgorithmics said that it has waived fees for services rendered to the AMI side for Jan. and Feb. 2017 in the amount of USD 1.1 million

* AMI side has agreed to cooperate with MDG/ML side over the AMI clients' acquisition in the shortest possible period of time

* AMI side can attract new customers until Jan. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

