8 months ago
BRIEF-Pareteum Corp says restructuring of senior secured debt obligation
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pareteum Corp says restructuring of senior secured debt obligation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp -

* Pareteum announces restructuring of senior secured debt obligation

* Agreement extending maturity date of amounts owed into 2017 and 2018

* Pareteum Corp- Amended agreement provides extension of debt maturity date and potential for reduction of interest rate

* Pareteum Corp - Pursuant to amendment, lender has agreed to extend maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding principal and premiums to June 30, 2017

* Pareteum Corp-Upon repayment $1.5 million by March 31,additional $1.5 million by June 30 maturity date on remaining debt automatically extended to Dec 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

