UPDATE 1-Elekta says wins order in Stockholm, initially worth SEK 350 mln

(Adds order value)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (Publ)

* Says Stockholm county council, New Karolinska Solna and Elekta sign a 13-year collaboration agreement to advance cancer care

* Says as part of the agreement Elekta will exclusively equip the cancer center and radiation therapy departments of New Karolinska Solna and Sodersjukhuset

* Says the initial order value is approximately SEK 350 million, excluding additional options for equipment and services over the 13-year lifetime of the agreement

* Says SEK 198 million of the order value will be booked during the third quarter of its fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)