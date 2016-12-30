FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Elekta says wins order in Stockholm, initially worth SEK 350 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 30, 2016 / 7:04 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Elekta says wins order in Stockholm, initially worth SEK 350 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds order value)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (Publ)

* Says Stockholm county council, New Karolinska Solna and Elekta sign a 13-year collaboration agreement to advance cancer care

* Says as part of the agreement Elekta will exclusively equip the cancer center and radiation therapy departments of New Karolinska Solna and Sodersjukhuset

* Says the initial order value is approximately SEK 350 million, excluding additional options for equipment and services over the 13-year lifetime of the agreement

* Says SEK 198 million of the order value will be booked during the third quarter of its fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.