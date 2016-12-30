FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Brioschi makes standstill request to lenders
December 30, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Brioschi makes standstill request to lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it had asked the lending banks to suspend the obligations of payment due Dec. 31 of the debt restructuring agreement from April 18, 2014

* The request results from the sudden and unexpected interruption and/or postponement of some negotiations for the sale of real estate assets scheduled by the current year

* The aim of the request is to monitor and inform by Jan. 31, 2017, about the progress of sale by the company of real estate assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

