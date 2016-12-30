BRIEF-Brioschi makes standstill request to lenders

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it had asked the lending banks to suspend the obligations of payment due Dec. 31 of the debt restructuring agreement from April 18, 2014

* The request results from the sudden and unexpected interruption and/or postponement of some negotiations for the sale of real estate assets scheduled by the current year

* The aim of the request is to monitor and inform by Jan. 31, 2017, about the progress of sale by the company of real estate assets

