Dec 30 (Reuters) - Valores Simesa SA :

* Said on Thursday sold tangible assets to Fideicomiso la Riviere for 35 billion Colombian pesos ($11.66 million)

* To receive payment in six semiannual payments

* The sale will generate 5.83 billion pesos of net positive impact on 2016 financial accounts

Source text: bit.ly/2ieM8CO

Further company coverage: