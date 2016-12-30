FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocash acquires PDA
December 30, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocash acquires PDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA :

* Has acquired Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi (PDA) which distributes alcohols in central Poland

* On Dec. 15 got the go-ahead for the transaction by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) on condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice would be excluded from the transaction , that condition has been met

* Says the acqusition will increase the company's stake in alcohol distribution segment what should augment Eurocash revenues

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

