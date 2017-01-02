FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Agile Content to exchange part of OTTN pending payments to shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 2, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Agile Content to exchange part of OTTN pending payments to shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Agile Content SA :

* Said on Sunday expects to raise 1.8 million euros ($1.89 million) in its share issue of 1.1 million new shares issued at 1.70 euro per share

* Signs agreement with UUX Holding and Principia, shareholders of recently acquired OTTN, to convert part of debt related to pending merger payments into Agile's shares

* Says debt conversion will contribute around $580,000 to Agile's own funds

Source text: bit.ly/2itYsgN , bit.ly/2iodEhr

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9513 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.