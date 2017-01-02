FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TerniEnergia finalizes acquisition of 88.2 pct stake in Wisave from Italeaf and Energy System
January 2, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TerniEnergia finalizes acquisition of 88.2 pct stake in Wisave from Italeaf and Energy System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2(Reuters) - Italeaf SpA, TerniEnergia SpA :

* Said on Sunday that Italeaf and TerniEnergia finalized TerniEnergia's acquisition of a 88.2 pct stake in Wisave Srl

* TerniEnergia bought 78.2 pct and 10 pct stakes from Italeaf and Energy System Srl, respectively

* Wisave is a company operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector

* The purchase price agreed for the 78.2 pct of the shares is about 0.62 million euros ($651,744.00)

* Energy System will remain the minority shareholder of Wisave with a stake of 11.8 pct after selling to TerniEnergia a 10 pct stake for 85,000 euros

* The purchase price will be paid by TerniEnergia to the two founders (Italeaf and Energy System) in cash in the course of 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9513 euros Gdynia Newsroom

