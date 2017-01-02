FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-PG Nikas signs convention with Givenrise to strengthen capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 2, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PG Nikas signs convention with Givenrise to strengthen capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - PG Nikas SA :

* Says signs convention with Givenrise Investments Limited to strengthen capital of the company and units

* General meeting to decide increasing and decreasing nominal value of Nikas shares (reverse split 10:1)

* General meeting to decide increasing share capital in favour of the existing shareholders totalling c. 23.3 million euros ($24.50 million)

* Givenrise Investments to become shareholder of Nikas before general meeting and to cover the unsubscribed shares

Source text : bit.ly/2iog7bt

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9508 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.