BRIEF-PG Nikas signs convention with Givenrise to strengthen capital

Jan 2 (Reuters) - PG Nikas SA :
* Says signs convention with Givenrise Investments Limited to strengthen capital of the company and units
* General meeting to decide increasing and decreasing nominal value of Nikas shares (reverse split 10:1)
* General meeting to decide increasing share capital in favour of the existing shareholders totalling c. 23.3 million euros ($24.50 million)
* Givenrise Investments to become shareholder of Nikas before general meeting and to cover the unsubscribed shares
