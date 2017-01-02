BRIEF-PG Nikas signs convention with Givenrise to strengthen capital

Jan 2 (Reuters) - PG Nikas SA :

* Says signs convention with Givenrise Investments Limited to strengthen capital of the company and units

* General meeting to decide increasing and decreasing nominal value of Nikas shares (reverse split 10:1)

* General meeting to decide increasing share capital in favour of the existing shareholders totalling c. 23.3 million euros ($24.50 million)

* Givenrise Investments to become shareholder of Nikas before general meeting and to cover the unsubscribed shares

Source text : bit.ly/2iog7bt

