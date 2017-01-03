FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sintesi to subscribe to Gequity's unopted capital increase for up to 42 mln shares
January 3, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sintesi to subscribe to Gequity's unopted capital increase for up to 42 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA :

* Said on Monday that its board had approved to subscribe to up to 42.0 million unopted shares from the capital increase of Gequity SpA that was approved on Feb. 8, 2015

* Sintesi does not intend to launch a mandatory tender offer if it surpasses the threshold of a 30 pct stake in Gequity

* Commits to sell in 12 months from the subscription the amount of shares that exceeds 30 pct of Gequity's share capital to non-related parties

* Commits to not exercise the voting rights on more than 30 pct of Gequity's share capital until it sells the exceeding shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

