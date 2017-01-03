FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZUK Elzab signs cooperation agreement with JNJ
January 3, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ZUK Elzab signs cooperation agreement with JNJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - ZUK Elzab SA :

* Said on Monday that it received a signed cooperation agreement from Dec. 30 with Dubai-based JNJ Ltd (JNJ)

* The deal concerns a licence for "Finrabat' software and discount program

* For granting the licence, Elzab is entitled to one-off payment of 1.1 million euros ($1.15 million)

* It was a third agreement signed with JNJ in 2016 for the total value of 2.5 mln euros

* JNJ is a company from Comp SA group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9564 euros Gdynia Newsroom

