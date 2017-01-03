FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investor Aberdeen says to oppose reelection of Sports Direct chairman
January 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Investor Aberdeen says to oppose reelection of Sports Direct chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sports Direct

* Sports Direct shareholder Aberdeen Asset Management says to oppose re-election of chairman Keith Hellawell at Jan. 5 meeting.

* "Though we welcome the positive progress the company has made over the last three months we remain deeply concerned about its governance," Paul Lee, Head of Corporate Governance, said.

* Aberdeen is the 31st biggest shareholder in Sports Direct, Thomson Reuters data showed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

