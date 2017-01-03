BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP to acquire natural gas and electricity business from Global Partners LP

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources LP:

* Sprague Resources LP - Deal for $17.3 million

* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire natural gas and electricity business from Global Partners LP

* Sprague Resources LP says Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility

* Sprague Resources LP - Global deal is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and generate approximately $3 million of adjusted ebitda annually

* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio is expected to increase sprague's annual natural gas sales volume by approximately 8 billion cubic feet

* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio expected to expand sprague's annual electricity brokerage by 1 billion kwh, in sprague's current service area