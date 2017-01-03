FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CLS: rights issue of about SEK 23.8 mln, intends to carry out listing change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* Decides on rights issue of about 23.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million)

* Subscription price amounts to 7 crowns per B share

* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017

* Intends to carry out listing change from Aktietorget to Nasdaq First North

* Trading on Nasdaq First North is expected to begin in March 2017

* Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is financial advisor to CLS in connection with rights issue and listing change

Source text: bit.ly/2izebuS

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1636 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

