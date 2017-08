LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE hits new record, European indexes at multi-month highs

** Banks up 3 percent to highest since Jan 2016

** Strong PMIs in UK and China

** IHG boosted by Barclays upgrade

** But retailers knocked by Deutsche note (Reporting by Alistair Smout)