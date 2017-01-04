FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Europea de Inversiones gives details about debt restructuring
January 4, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Union Europea de Inversiones gives details about debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Union Europea de Inversiones SA :

* Said on Tuesday the refinancing of the company's bank debt, formalised on Dec. 30, 2016, had been carried out through a long-term financing of 125 million euros ($130 million), granted by Viviendas y Oficinas SA

* Following the new financing, the loans granted by Viviendas y Oficinas amount to 152 million euros

* The new financing also allowed the cancellation of the bank financing, including two lines of credit granted by Banco Popular Espanol of 60 million euros and 25 million euros, and loans granted by Banco Santander and Banco Sabadell, with a nominal amount pending repayment of 23 million euros, each of them

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9615 euros Gdynia Newsroom

