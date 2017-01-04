BRIEF-Gobarto gets investment loan, buys Bekpol and Meat-Pac

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an investment loan agreement with Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA due by Jan. 31, 2022

* The loan is for 11 million zlotys ($2.61 million) and will be used to finance the acquisition of Bekpol sp. z o.o and Meat-Pac sp. z o.o for 15.1 million zlotys and 3.0 mln zlotys, respectively

* Informed about the conditional acquisition agreements in Aug.

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage: