8 months ago
BRIEF-Gobarto gets investment loan, buys Bekpol and Meat-Pac
January 4, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gobarto gets investment loan, buys Bekpol and Meat-Pac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an investment loan agreement with Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA due by Jan. 31, 2022

* The loan is for 11 million zlotys ($2.61 million) and will be used to finance the acquisition of Bekpol sp. z o.o and Meat-Pac sp. z o.o for 15.1 million zlotys and 3.0 mln zlotys, respectively

* Informed about the conditional acquisition agreements in Aug.

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2110 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

