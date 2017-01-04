FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Gequity updates on capital increase approved on Feb. 8, 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gequity updates on capital increase approved on Feb. 8, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gequity SpA :

* Updated on Tuesday regarding its capital increase approved on Feb. 8, 2016

* Says that the capital increase envisaged that the board had the right to anticipate its end to a date before Dec. 31, 2016

* Says that the capital increase ended on Sept. 21 following the rights issue and the unopted rights offer phases

* Gequity has offered and given to Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni (Sintesi) part of the remaining unopted rights during the capital increase

* Says it does not believe that Sintesi has pre-emption rights or other rights on the remaining unopted rights

* Sintesi said on Jan. 2 that it had notified Gequity on Dec. 29, 2016, that it wanted to subscribe to Gequity's unopted capital increase for up to 42 million shares

* Sintesi also said on Jan. 2 that it was granted a preliminary injunction on Dec. 30 by the court to preserve its subscription right

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.