BRIEF-Ambia Trading updates goals for key figures until end of 2018

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ambia Trading Group AB (publ) :

* Said on Tuesday updated its goals for key financial figures, goals relate to company's development over next two years, ie until Dec. 31, 2018

* Sees Group's organic growth should be according to new targets of at least 15 percent on annualized basis during next two years

* Sees operating margin (EBIT) should reach 3 percent during next two years

* Dividends to shareholders are to follow result development and be 10-15 percent of result after tax

Source text: bit.ly/2iajIH7

