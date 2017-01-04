FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ambia Trading updates goals for key figures until end of 2018
January 4, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ambia Trading updates goals for key figures until end of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ambia Trading Group AB (publ) :

* Said on Tuesday updated its goals for key financial figures, goals relate to company's development over next two years, ie until Dec. 31, 2018

* Sees Group's organic growth should be according to new targets of at least 15 percent on annualized basis during next two years

* Sees operating margin (EBIT) should reach 3 percent during next two years

* Dividends to shareholders are to follow result development and be 10-15 percent of result after tax

Source text: bit.ly/2iajIH7

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

