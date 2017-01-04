BRIEF-Afflelou says IPO remains on the agenda, confirms guidance

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Alain Afflelou SA (IPO-AALF.PA):

* Q1 network sales up 8.2 pct to 170.8 million euros ($178.9 million), including a rise of 4.8 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 6.7 pct increase in adjusted EBIT

* Full-Year network sales and profitability forecasts and guidance confirmed

* Group is confirming the network sales guidance it published previously of between 745-760 million euros (excluding taxes) for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2017

* Also reiterating its adjusted EBIT forecast of around 70 million euros in the fiscal year to July 31, 2017

* "An IPO remains on the agenda for the group, subject to suitable market conditions" Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)