8 months ago
BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties acquires interests in Yonkers Gateway Center In Yonkers
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties acquires interests in Yonkers Gateway Center In Yonkers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Urban Edge Properties :

* Urban Edge Properties acquires interests in Yonkers Gateway Center in Yonkers, NY

* UE obtained interests in a $51.7 million transaction

* Land owner received 1.8 million operating partnership units valued at $48.8 million and $2.9 million in cash

* Deal valued at $48.8 million in operating partnership units and $2.9 million in cash

* Co's acquired interests include fee ownership of 22.1 acres of land and a long-term leasehold in 12.7 acres of adjacent land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

