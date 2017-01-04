BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties acquires interests in Yonkers Gateway Center In Yonkers

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Urban Edge Properties :

* Urban Edge Properties acquires interests in Yonkers Gateway Center in Yonkers, NY

* UE obtained interests in a $51.7 million transaction

* Land owner received 1.8 million operating partnership units valued at $48.8 million and $2.9 million in cash

* Co's acquired interests include fee ownership of 22.1 acres of land and a long-term leasehold in 12.7 acres of adjacent land