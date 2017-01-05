FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Aker BP raises Valhall/Hod output ambition by 50 pct
January 5, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aker BP raises Valhall/Hod output ambition by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aker Bp Asa

* Says accumulated output at Valhall and Hod fields offshore Norway since start-up hits 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, hitting target 15 years ahead of original schedule

* Says company now sets target of producing at least 500 million boe more in fields' lifetime

* Operator Aker BP holds a 35.9 pct stake in Valhall and 37.5 pct in the smaller Hod, while Hess Norway holds 64.1 pct in Valhall and 62.5 pct in Hod Source text: bit.ly/2hTbLFv Further company coverage:

