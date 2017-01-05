FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97
January 5, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc -

* Walgreens Boots Alliance says 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance assumes accretion of $0.05 to $0.12 from Rite Aid

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales for retail pharmacy international division decreased 0.1 percent

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $28.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.23 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc qtrly Retail Pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 1.1 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - For FY 2017 now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 5 cents per share

* Sees now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20 for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Company is working towards a close Rite Aid acquisition in early part of this calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

