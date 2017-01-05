BRIEF-Loulis Mills signs two contracts of syndicated bond loans for EUR 40 mln

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills :

* Two contracts of collateralized common syndicated bond loan were signed, amounting to 30 million euros ($31.62 million) and 10 million euros respectively, with coordinator and administrator bank ALPHA BANK SA

* The first bond loan amounting to 30 million euros, the bondholders are ALPHA BANK S.A., Eurobank Ergasias SA and the National Bank of Greece SA

* The second bond loan amounting 10 million euros, the bondholder lender is the European Bank For Reconstruction And Development (EBRD).

