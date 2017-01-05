BRIEF-SensoDetect: two European patent applications approved

Jan 5 (Reuters) - SensoDetect AB :
* Two European patent applications approved
* The granted European patents are validated in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland / Liechtenstein, Sweden and the UK
* One European patent EP2822459B1 is entitled "System and method for improved determination of a brain response state" and the other EP1824384B1 is entitled "System for diagnosis of brainstem disorders"
