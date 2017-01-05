FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SensoDetect: two European patent applications approved
January 5, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-SensoDetect: two European patent applications approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - SensoDetect AB :

* Two European patent applications approved

* The granted European patents are validated in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland / Liechtenstein, Sweden and the UK

* One European patent EP2822459B1 is entitled "System and method for improved determination of a brain response state" and the other EP1824384B1 is entitled "System for diagnosis of brainstem disorders"

Source text: bit.ly/2hUOiUg

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

