BRIEF-Semtech takes minority stake in Avanquest unit myDevices

Jan 6(Reuters) - Avanquest SA :
* Said on Thursday that American company Semtech has entered into the capital of its subsidiary myDevices with a minority shareholding
* Semtech's investment is in the form of a financing round of up to 10 million dollars to be finalized within the next six months for a fully-diluted post-money valuation of 31.3 million dollars (29.8 million euros)
* Agreement will also allow myDevices to have the industrial support of Semtech
Gdynia Newsroom