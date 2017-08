LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Spreadbetters predict steady start, futures little changed

** Asian shares hit four-week highs overnight

** Nissan and Daimler part ways on key luxury car project

** Sanofi to appeal U.S. court ruling on cholesterol drug (Reporting by Helen Reid)