BRIEF-RPT-L & A International updates on receipt of writ of summons

Jan 6 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd :

* Received a writ of summons dated 3 January 2017 filed by Kim Sungho as plaintiff

* Pursuant to claims generally indorsed on writ, plaintiff sought, inter alia, for a declaration against Strong Light

* Declaration against strong light that Strong Light and its parties acting in concert has accumulated over 30% of outstanding shares in co

* Writ of summons against Strong Light Investments, FP Sino-Rich Securities & Futures, Yu Ming Investment Management Company, and co as defendants

* Declaration against FP and Yu Ming that FP purposefully ill advised assisting co in its multi-layer marketing scheme