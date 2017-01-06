FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Deluxe Corp buys FMCG Direct, updates financial outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp :

* Sees Q4 2016 diluted GAAP EPS $1.10 to $1.15

* Deluxe Corporation announces acquisition of First Manhattan Consulting Group and provides updated financial outlook

* Acquired privately-held FMCG Direct on December 30, 2016, for $200 million

* FMCG Direct is expected to be slightly dilutive to 2017 EPS by approximately $0.05 per share for full year

* Deluxe Corp says deal to be slightly dilutive to 2017 EPS by approximately $0.05 per share for full year

* FMCG Direct is expected to deliver 2017 revenue of approximately $80 to $85 million

* Expects FMCG Direct's revenue to increase quarterly throughout 2017 and expects Q1 2017 EPS dilution of approximately $0.07 per share

* Acquisition was financed through existing revolving credit facility

* Acquisition was also financed through expansion of credit facility term loan which has been increased to $330 million

* Says slightly revising its prior 2016 Q4 and full year outlook

* Deluxe Corp sees Q4 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.34 to $1.39

* Sees Q4 revenue $478 million to $481 million

* Sees full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $5.10 to $5.30

* Sees 2017 revenue $1.935 billion to $1.975 billion

* Sees full year 2017 diluted EPS $5.10 to $5.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.19, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $484.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

