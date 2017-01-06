BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS $4.90 - $5.30

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva provides 2017 financial outlook

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net revenue $23.8 billion - $24.5 billion

* Compared to 2016, foreign exchange rate fluctuations expected to have adverse impact of $0.8 billion on revenue in 2017

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP free cash flow $6.3 billion - $6.7 billion

* Expect generic revenues in united states to be about 43 percent - 45 percent of generics segment revenues in 2017

* Copaxone 40 mg/ml not expected to face generic competition in United States during 2017

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.90 - $5.30

* Entry of 2 AB-rated generic competitors in U.S. in Feb could reduce 2017 revenue by $1 billion-$1.2 billion, reduce non-GAAP EPS by $0.65-$0.80

* Expect profitability of generics segment in 2017 to be 30 percent - 31 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.41, revenue view $24.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S