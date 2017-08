Jan 6 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp :

* Rogers acquires Diversified Silicone Products Inc

* Deal expected to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share

* Terms were not disclosed

* Rogers expects DSP's profitability to be comparable to EMS' current product lines from deal