BRIEF-German Startups Group Berlin cuts 2016 outlook

Jan 9 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Said on Sunday now expects an operating loss after tax of approximately 0.01 euros per share (IFRS) for the 2016 financial year

* Change is attributable to the depreciation of two participations because the management of the German Startups Group considers it largely probable that a company assessment that is equivalent to the value of its shares would not be achieved in both companies in a possible future financing round

* Now only expects a loss after tax of approximately 0.10 euros per share (IFRS)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: