7 months ago
BRIEF-Milkiland and JSC 'Ostankino Dairy' receive demand notice under deed guarantee
January 9, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Milkiland and JSC 'Ostankino Dairy' receive demand notice under deed guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV (Milkiland) :

* Said on Friday that JSC "Ostankino Dairy" and the company received the demand notice under the deed of guarantee made between JSC "Ostankino Dairy" (as a guarantor) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG dated on Aug. 14, 2012

* Demand notice is in relation with the facilities agreement between the company and UniCredit Bank Austria AG and ZAO Raiffeisenbank dated Dec. 16, 2011

* The management of the company continues the negotiations with the lenders aimed at the settlement of the issues related to the facilities agreement

* The due aggregate amount of Milkiland indebtedness under the facilities agreement is $68.4 million and 185,150 euros ($195,333)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9479 euros Gdynia Newsroom

