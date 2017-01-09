FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Genesco says comparable sales flat for qtr-to-date period ended Jan 5, 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Genesco says comparable sales flat for qtr-to-date period ended Jan 5, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports comparable sales

* Expects to meet high end of adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.80 to $4.00 for FY ending Jan 28, 2017

* Expects to meet high end of most recent adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, were flat for quarter-to-date period ended January 5, 2017

* Same store sales fell 2 percent and sales for e-commerce and catalog direct sales businesses increased 11 percent on a comparable basis for quarter to January 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.