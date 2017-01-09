FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen sees fiscal 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12
January 9, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen sees fiscal 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc :

* Sees fiscal 2016 reported earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01

* Sees fiscal 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. reports preliminary fiscal 2016 operating results

* Global same-store sales increased 2.8% in Q4 with an increase in domestic same-store sales of 3.0%

* Q4 compounded two-year global same-store sales growth was 5.7%

* Currently in discussions with its lenders regarding a $150 million expansion of its current $250 million revolving credit facility

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

