FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Columbus acquires IT services company in US
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Columbus acquires IT services company in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10(Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Said on Monday acquired Tridea Partners, an IT services company in USA

* The agreed acquisition price is 61.8 million Danish crowns ($9 million) Enterprise Value +/- regulation of normalized working capital

* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in the level of 53.6 million crowns and EBITDA in the level of 9.3 million crowns in the period from closing to Dec. 31, 2017

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.0059 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.