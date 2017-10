BRIEF-Guy Degrenne H1 revenue down 4.5 pct at 40.4 mln euros

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Guy Degrenne SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 40.4 million euros ($42.9 million) versus 42.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurring operating net loss is 1.6 million euros versus a loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 2.9 million euros versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Anticipates that the break even point for the operating result before exceptional items for the current year will not be reached

