BRIEF-Agreement signed to sell Banvit's 79.48 pct to BRF at 915 mln lira

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii A.S. :

* Said on Monday that majority shareholders signed stake sale agreement to sell 79.48 percent of the company to BRF GmbH, unit of Brasil based BRF S.A.

* Stake sale price is at 11.51 lira per share at total of 915.06 million lira ($245.32 million)

* Upon inking the agreement BRF and Qatar Holding LLC, unit of Qatar Investment Authority, to form a new partnership(%60-40)

* Established partnership to hold 79.48 percent of the company at the closing of the transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: