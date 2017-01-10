FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Aegion estimates $10 mln impact on Q4 revenues due to certain challenges
January 10, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aegion estimates $10 mln impact on Q4 revenues due to certain challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp :

* Aegion Corporation provides an update to its fourth quarter performance

* Estimated impact of challenging crew scheduling, production in Dec. was $10 million on Q4 revenues

* To assess potential impact to 2017, as deferred activity to likely be scheduled throughout year due to reduction in volume to cover fixed costs

* Q4 revenue view $348.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated impact to q4 revenue was about $10 million with corresponding impact to gross margins due to reduction in volume to cover fixed costs

* "Scheduling and production impacts in December do not affect favorable outlook we continue to expect in 2017"

* "We anticipate growth in North America midstream pipeline market for our cathodic protection services" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

