BRIEF-Integra lifesciences sees FY 2017 adj shr $1.91 to $1.97

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings - expects Q4 2016 gaap and adjusted diluted EPS to be at or above mid-point of prior guidance range of $0.32 to $0.35 and $0.50 to $0.53 respectively

* Integra Lifesciences to acquire Derma Sciences Inc. and announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $1.97

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $256 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $992 million

* Integra Lifesciences- expects deal to add about $65 million in revenue and to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share by about three cents during 2017

* "Preliminary 2017 guidance does not include acquisition of Derma Sciences, Inc., which has not closed"

* Says expects 7% to 8.5% organic revenue growth in 2017

* Derma Sciences acquisition is expected to turn accretive to adjusted earnings in 2018

