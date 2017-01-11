BRIEF-Servizi Societari launches takeover bid on Meridie

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Meridie SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that Servizi Societari Srl decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on all of the company's shares

* The offer concerns 37.4 million shares, corresponding to 60.1 pct of the share capital

* The offer price is 0.10 euros ($0.1056) per share, at a 14.9 pct premium on co's listed shares on Jan. 9

* The takeover bid aims to delist Meridie

* Servizi Societari intends to exercize the right of squeeze-out of the remaining shares in case it reaches a stake of at least 95 pct in Meridie

Source text: www.1info.it

