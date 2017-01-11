FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Servizi Societari launches takeover bid on Meridie
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Servizi Societari launches takeover bid on Meridie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Meridie SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that Servizi Societari Srl decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on all of the company's shares

* The offer concerns 37.4 million shares, corresponding to 60.1 pct of the share capital

* The offer price is 0.10 euros ($0.1056) per share, at a 14.9 pct premium on co's listed shares on Jan. 9

* The takeover bid aims to delist Meridie

* Servizi Societari intends to exercize the right of squeeze-out of the remaining shares in case it reaches a stake of at least 95 pct in Meridie

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9472 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.