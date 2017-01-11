FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers forecasts FY 2017 same store sales down 2 to 2.5 pct
January 11, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers forecasts FY 2017 same store sales down 2 to 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd :

* Signet Jewelers reports holiday season sales

* Sees fiscal year 2017 earnings per share $7.03 to $7.10

* Sees FY 2017 same store sales down 2.5% to 2.0%

* Maintaining low-end of FY earnings guidance, revising same store sales taking into account holiday sales results, post-holiday sales to-date

* Holiday same store sales decreased 4.6%

* Total holiday sales decreased 5.1% compared to an increase of 5.3% in prior year

* "Disappointing holiday results were driven principally by underperformance in its sterling division e-commerce business"

* Holiday season total sales at constant currency decreased 3.3% compared to an increase of 6.6% in prior year

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.38 to $7.43

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.91 to $3.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

