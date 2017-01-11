FTSE 100 breaks above 7,300 points, Italy's FTSE MIB hits day's high - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**FTSE 100 breaks above 7,300 points, heading for historic winning streak

**Italy's blue-chip index hits session high as referendum on labour reform averted

**U.S. stocks move higher ahead of Trump press conference 1600 GMT

**Tourism group TUI top FTSE faller on Credit Suisse double downgrade

**Volkswagen gains but still a way to go to pre-scandal levels (Reporting by Helen Reid)