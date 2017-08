LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE 100 enters record winning streak with 12th consecutive close higher

** European shares close off highs as Trump comments weigh on pharma

** STOXX healthcare index ends lower leading sectoral fallers

** Mediaset's rally supports Italy's FTSE MIB higher (Reporting by Helen Reid)