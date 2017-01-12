FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sodexo expects France to stay challenging in 2017 - CEO
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sodexo expects France to stay challenging in 2017 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call with journalists:

* Expects France to remain challenging in 2017, hopes for improvement in H2

* Says group local tourism business in France was difficult in Q1 though there was a slight improvement in December

* Says the U.S. market remains "dynamic", expects "good growth" in the United States in 2017

* Says it is too early to assess impact of Trump's election on Sodexo's U.S. business.

* Says Sodexo could be impacted if Trump repeals Obamacare plan, but tax cuts, if implemented, could be positive for U.S. business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

