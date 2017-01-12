FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Biomax shares
January 12, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Biomax shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it suspends the trade of Biomax SA (Biomax) shares as of Jan. 12

* The shares will be suspended until the end of the trading day following the day on which the company publishes adjusted Q3 2016 report and statement of the board saying that the rest of quarterly reports from 2016 reflect truly and clearly financial situation of Biomax

* WSE obliged the company to hire an authorized advisor who will prepare additional financial and economic analysis of Biomax stating the opinion on the possibility of the continuation of operations by Biomax

* WSE suspended trading of the company's shares in Nov. and repealed this decision in Dec.

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jybDMI]

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

