#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tesco says "no change in pattern" of UK consumer spending identified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesco

* CEO says: "no change in pattern" of UK consumer spending identified so far

* CEO says: "we see the inflationary pressure", "will do everything we can to mitigate"

* CEO says did not have disagreement with former non-exec director Richard Cousins

* CEO says has given indication FY operating profit "may be ever so slightly more" than 1.2 billion stg

* CEO says Q3, Xmas performance "another significant step in turnaround of business" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

