7 months ago
BRIEF-M&S says it grew share for full-price clothing for first time in about 7 years
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-M&S says it grew share for full-price clothing for first time in about 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer

* Ceo says "absolutely clear" there is a lot more to do at m&s

* Ceo says saw increases in full-price sales in every clothing division

* Ceo says top-line consumer confidence is "ok"

* Cfo says christmas outcome doesn't change strategy towards onliine, clothing space in stores

* Ceo says underlying footfall good, overall pleased with it

* Ceo says "pleased with results", although in line with co's expectations

* Cfo says c&h in store only, adjusting for timing & everything else, was "broadly flat"

* Cfo says didn't notice anything tangible from demise of competitor bhs

* Ceo says co has grown market share in full-price clothing, probably first time for about 7 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

