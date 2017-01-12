BRIEF-M&S says it grew share for full-price clothing for first time in about 7 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer
* Ceo says "absolutely clear" there is a lot more to do at m&s
* Ceo says saw increases in full-price sales in every clothing division
* Ceo says top-line consumer confidence is "ok"
* Cfo says christmas outcome doesn't change strategy towards onliine, clothing space in stores
* Ceo says underlying footfall good, overall pleased with it
* Ceo says "pleased with results", although in line with co's expectations
* Cfo says c&h in store only, adjusting for timing & everything else, was "broadly flat"
* Cfo says didn't notice anything tangible from demise of competitor bhs
* Ceo says co has grown market share in full-price clothing, probably first time for about 7 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)